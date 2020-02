Only a few shopping days until Valentines Day, but you still have time to name a Madascadar Hissing Roach after your sweetheart.

Go to the Charles Paddock Zoo website: https://charlespaddockzoo.org/events/details/name-a-cockroach-for-your-valentine/

For $5 you can name a roach after a loved one. The zoo will send them a certificate to commemorate your gift. But you’d better do it soon. Valentine’s Day is Friday.