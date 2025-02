The name of the man who died in a fiery crash on Creston road last week has been released by the coroner’s office.

On February 3rd, 34-year-old Lucio Ornelas Avina of Paso Robles was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Creston road, south of Camp 8 road.

Avina lost control of his vehicle and collided with an oil pipe fence just east of the roadway. His vehicle caught fire, and he was unable to escape.

It is still not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.