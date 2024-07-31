Names of Victims For Fatal Crash on 46 East Released 7.31.2024

The California Highway Patrol has released the names of all three fatality victims involved in the head-on crash on Sunday, July 28th.

The next of kin for each of these victims have been notified: 24-year-old Rosalinda Bucio of Cutler, California, 27-year-old Francisco J. Polinasainz of Reedley, California, and 32-year-old Yvette Guzman of Sanger, California.

This was the second fatal crash on the 46 east as a result of a head-on collision in less than a week.

CHP still has not received the names of those involved in the double fatal crash on the 23rd.