Nancy Pelosi 5.20.2019

House speaker Nancy Pelosi receives the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award. Last night, Pelosi was recognized for her efforts to pass the Obama healthcare law in 2010, and for helping democrats reclaim control of the US house.

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg calls Pelosi, “the most important woman in American political history.” Pelosi received the award last night at the John F. Kennedy presidential library and museum in Boston. Jack Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy presented the “Profile in Courage Award” to the house speaker, congresswoman Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco.