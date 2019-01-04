Nancy Woodrum 01.04.2019

Carlos Alberto Fuentes Flores is the man accused of killing Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum. We learn Fuentes Flores will be defended by William McLennan, the same attorney who defended killer Rex Krebs.

Krebs, you may remember, killed two young San Luis Obispo women around the year 2000. He was convicted in 2001 and remains on death row at San Quentin state prison.

Mclennan also defended Ty Hill, the man accused of killing Dysteny Myers of Santa Maria. Hill accepted a plea deal before his trial began in 2013. Hill agreeing to a life prison term in 2013. Life without the possibility of parole or appeal.

Fuentes Flores is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Monday. He’s accused of killing Nancy Woodrum after he became acquainted with her while doing work on her property. Woodrum and her daughter operated a hair salon on Spring street in Paso Robles.