Nancy Woodrum 01.07.2019

Carlos Alberto Fuentes Flores is scheduled to return to court today in a pre-preliminary hearing. Fuentes Flores is the man accused of killing Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum. He will be defended by William Mclennan, the same attorney who defended killer Rex Krebs. Krebs murdered two young women in San Luis in the late 90’s.

Fuentes Flores is accused of killing Nancy Woodrum after he became acquainted with her while doing work on her property. Woodrum operated a hair salon on Spring street in Paso Robles.