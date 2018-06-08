Nancy Woodrum 6.08.2018

A one thousand dollar reward is being offered by crime stoppers for information in the case of Nancy Woodrum, who disappeared from her Paso Robles home back on May 4th.

Woodrum owned and operated a hair salon in Paso Robles. She lived in a small house on her property and rented out the main house. On Friday, May 4th, a wedding party stayed at the home. She has not been seen since.

Investigators are asking for help from people living in the areas of Geneseo road and La Panza road who have surveillance video from May 4-6th.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.