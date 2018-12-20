Nancy Woodrum Murder 12.20.2018

San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson announces resolution in the disappearance of 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum, of Paso Robles.

The sheriff holding a news conference yesterday with district attorney Dan Dow. Parkinson announces the arrest of 42-year-old Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores of Paso Robles. Tuesday, Flores led sheriff’s investigators to her body, off highway 58 in the rural eastern part of San Luis Obispo county. The sheriff’s office positively identified the remains as those of Nancy Woodrum. As for a motive, that question remains unanswered.

Flores reportedly worked as a painter at Woodrum’s home on El Pharo drive in rural Paso Robles. She disappeared back on May 5th of this year. The sheriff says it’s a sad ending to a tragic story.