Nancy Woodrum Murderer 01.21.2022

The man accused in the murder of Nancy Woodrum is found guilty yesterday in San Luis Obispo county superior court.

45-year-old Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores found guilty of murdering Woodrum by superior court judge Timothy Covello. Fuentes Flores had waived his right to a jury trial.

You may remember the 62-year-old hairdresser who operated a shop in Paso Robles, went missing from her rural home on El Pharo drive in May of 2018. Nancy Woodrum had hired Fuentes Flores to do some work on her property. He was hired to paint her deck.

The murder investigation identified Fuentes Flores as a suspect. He later led investigators to her body in a secluded area off highway 58.

He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.