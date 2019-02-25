Napa County Sheriff 2.25.2019

A Napa county sheriff escapes an ambush by an illegal who had twice been deported. The incident occurred a week ago, but the video from the officers body cam finally released by the sheriff’s department, and it’s chilling.

Deputy Riley Jarecki approaches a car parked facing the wrong way on the shoulder around 11 Sunday night. She asked the driver to roll down his window. As he did so, he opened fire with a .22 pistol, just missing the deputy. Deputy Jarecki backed off and shouted into her radio, ‘shots fired.” Then she opened fire at the suspect. Firing fifteen rounds into his car. When other deputies arrived, they found the suspect dead in his vehicle.

The suspect is identified as Javier Hernandez Morales. He’s a farm worker with a significant criminal history. He was booked into the Napa county jail at least five times. He had twice been deported. His weapon was stolen from Fremont.

Jarecki is 3rd generation law enforcement officer. Her father also works with the Napa county sheriff’s office. Deputy Jarecki has been in law enforcement for two and a half years.