A Radio show that provides information on going back to our roots and our history to find ways of living in a community with less impact on it. Starring Melanie Blankenship and featuring local guests and experts on the Central Coast.

Listen to Dr. Dave Ramsey on the first Monday of the month with Melanie.

For more information about Dr. Ramsey go to his website: https://functionalmedcenter.com, call him at 805.226.4144 or email drdave@functionalmedcenter.com.