The National Association of Women Business Owners. It’s an organization which local chapter president Mary Craves says has made a difference.

NAWBO, as they call it, has a meeting coming up the first Friday in July with an effective speaker. Again the National Association of Women Business Owners meets next on July 5th at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. It’s the only NAWBO chapter between Santa Barbara and the Silicon Valley.

For more information go to their website at nawboccc.org.