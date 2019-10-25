NCI Affiliates 10.25.2019

About three hundred people attended the 40th anniversary of NCI Affiliates Thursday night at their office on Linne Road in Paso Robles.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and several members of the Atascadero School Board attended the event. Supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold presented awards to those who contribute to the effort of NCI Affiliates.

Rob White was honored as the recipient of the Community Partner award for his ongoing support for the past twenty years. Albertsons was also honored for its support of the program.

NCI Affiliates provides services for disabled residents in the North County to help them find employment and become independent. Bear Market Riot performed before and after the awards ceremony.