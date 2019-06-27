Neil Bernard Olsen 6.27.2019

One sad note this morning. Neil Olsen died last week after complications from a routine heart procedure.

Olsen lived in Paso Robles for over sixty years. He attended Cal Poly back in 1954 and began farming in Paso Robles after he got out of the army in 1961. He and his wife Gisela were the first couple to marry in the new Saint Rose Catholic church.

Olsen was a member of Paso Robles rotary, San Luis Obispo county Farm Bureau and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Paso Robles Board of Realtors and county grand jury.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place next Monday at seven at Saint Rose Catholic church. Funeral mass will be celebrated next Tuesday at ten at Saint Rose Catholic church. Lunch reception at the Paso Robles Inn ballroom will immediately follow burial at Paso Robles district cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paso Robles Scout House Foundation.

Neil Bernard Olsen, dead at the age of 83.