Neil Young 8.31.2018

As we reported two days ago on KPRL, Neil Young and Darryl Hannah got married in the north county last weekend.

The 72-year-old Canadian rocker and 57-year-old actress were spotted at the Carlton hotel in Atascadero. Daryl Hannah was also reportedly seen getting a pedicure at Nail First and Spa in Atascadero. She was also seen shopping for classic cowboy boots at Mudflat Mercantile near the Carlton hotel in Atascadero. The wedding took place at the Santa Margarita ranch, although that has not been confirmed by the Santa Margarita ranch. According to Fox news, the couple chose San Luis Obispo county as the site of their wedding to avoid paparazzi. 100 people attended the wedding, including Joni Mitchell, and Stephen Stills. Neil young split up with his former wife, Pegi, in 2014 after 36 years of marriage and two children.