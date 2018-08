Water started flowing into the Neptune pool at Hearst castle for the first time since completion of the $5.5 million dollar renovation.

The water began flowing into the pool at 8:20 yesterday morning. It will take a couple days to fill the pool, which has a capacity of 345 thousand gallons. The water comes from a spring in the hills above Hearst castle.

For tickets to visit Hearst castle, go to the website, hearstcastle.org.