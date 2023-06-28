New ARFF Vehicle Placed In-Service 06.28.2023

The San Luis Obispo county fire department will be introducing a new grant funded aircraft rescue fire fighting crash truck on June 30th at the San Luis Obispo regional airport.

This new truck will be used in airplane rescue operations. The new crash truck is an Oshkosh global striker 1500 4×4 third edition. It can carry 1500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of foam, is equipped with a high reach extendable turret capable of delivering up to 750 gallons per minute from ground level up to 50 feet high.

The ARFF vehicle is staffed 24/7 by San Luis Obispo county fire ARFF certified personnel.