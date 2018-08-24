New Brewery For Atascadero 8.24.2018

Another brewery moving into Atascadero.

Wild Fields Brewery planning to open by next summer at 6907 El Camino Real. The brew house will occupy a 6,000 square foot building. Ryan and Jacque Fields say it will be family friendly with picnic tables, an arcade, miniature bowling lanes and dining options.

Ryan Fields grew up in San Luis Obispo county. He graduated from Templeton high school, then began brewing in San Diego. For the last five years he’s been head brewer and blender at Beachwood Blendery in Long Beach.