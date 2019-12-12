New Cal Poly Coach Beau Baldwin 12.12.2019

Cal Poly names a new head football coach. He’s Beau Baldwin, previously head coach at Eastern Washington and more recently, offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach at Cal for the past three season.

At Eastern Washington, Baldwin completed a record of 58-14 in the big sky conference, and 85-32 overall. Eastern Washington won five Big Sky titles and, six Berths in the FCS play offs and the national championship nine years ago. He’s coached the offense at Cal for the past three years.

Cal Poly plays at Cal September 12th.