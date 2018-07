SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT GETS A NEW COMPUTER SOFTWARE PROGRAM.

SHERIFF IAN PARKINSON TELLS KPRL THE SYSTEM WILL ALLOW OFFICERS WHO MAKE AN ARREST IN THE NORTH COUNTY TO INPUT THE INFORMATION ENROUTE TO THE JAIL TO EXPEDITE BOOKING WHEN THEY ARRIVE.

THIS WEEK, PARKINSON WAS INDUCTED INTO THE CALIFORNIA MID STATE FAIR HALL OF FAME. FOR ABOUT TWENTY YEARS, HE COORDINATED T-SHIRT SECURITY AT THE FAIR. THAT WAS BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED SHERIFF.