New Council 12.05.2018

Paso Robles swears in a new city council.

After the ceremony councilman John Hamon made a few comments. He said this is the last term he will serve on the council and thanked his wife for her patience.

Maria Elena Garcia is the first woman to serve on Paso Robles city council in 34 years. Mayor Steve Martin, who was also re-elected, talked about the future, and then the council got down to business.

The new council includes mayor Steve Martin, and council members John Hamon, Maria Elena Garcia, Steve Gregory and Fred Strong.