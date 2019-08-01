New Firefighters 8.01.2019

In Sacramento yesterday, governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order that allows Cal Fire to hire about 400 additional seasonal firefighters in California.

The bill signed yesterday by the governor invests nearly one billion in emergency preparedness, response and recovery. About 400 additional seasonal firefighters will be hired in the state. 24 of those firefighters will be placed in San Luis Obispo county.

Cal Fire chief Scott Jalbert says half of those additional seasonal fire fighters will be assigned to state funded fire engines in the county. Currently, there are three firefighters assigned to each engine. Those twelve will bring that crew to four firefighters. The other twelve firefighters will train National Guard crews who are called in to assist fire fighting efforts.