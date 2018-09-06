New Medical Facility 9.06.2018

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department unveiling a new medical programs unit at the county jail.

The 8,000 square-foot facility will provide medical, dental and mental health needs. Lt. Stephanie Landgraf says changes in the way the state incarcerates prisoners has changed the terms of inmates at the county jail. That’s changed the types of medical care needed for county inmates.

The new medical programs unit also includes several classrooms and two mental health consultation rooms. The facility, however does not include hospital beds. Inmates needing hospital care will be sent to a local hospital.