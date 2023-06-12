New Paso Roundabout Nearly Completed 06.12.2023

Construction on the new dog bone roundabout at Golden Hill and Union Road is nearing completion, according to Capital Projects Engineer for the City of Paso Robles, Ditas Esperanza.

This week crews will be removing the temporary pavement striping, and adding the new permanent pavement striping.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Friday, June 23rd at 10am. The ceremony will include an equipment parade.

Installation of the roundabout was envisioned and authorized by the City Council back in 2011.

Preliminary on-site work in the area began in June of 2021 with the relocation of cable TV and gas mains, which required no road closures. Removal of asphalt at the worksite began in August of 2022, necessitating closure of the intersection of Golden Hill and Union, which has remained closed during construction.