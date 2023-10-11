New Playground For ECHO Paso Campus 10.11.2023

The El Camino Homeless Organization announced a collaborative effort with the Rotary Club of Paso Robles and the Interact Club from Paso Robles high school to introduce a transformative playground at the ECHO Paso campus.

ECHO says the project includes the installation of a playground featuring swings, slides, climbing structures, and other amenities designed to cater to the families staying in the shelter and those needing resources and community. The playground will serve as a space where children and families at ECHO can play, learn, and grow.

ECHO has extended its gratitude to the Rotary Club of Paso Robles and the Interact Club from Paso Robles high school for their ambitious project.