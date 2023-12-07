New Police Chief Selected in Atascadero 12.07.2023

The city of Atascadero has announced that after a nationwide search, city manager James R. Lewis has selected chief Daniel B. Suttles to serve as the city’s next police chief.

A release by the city of Atascadero says Suttles has over 20 years in law enforcement, beginning his career with the Glendale police office as a patrol officer, and recently serving as the police chief for the Bear Valley police department in the Tehachapi area.

Atascadero city manager Jim Lewis says: “Dan is the perfect person to lead our police department at this time in our city. He is a humble, collaborative servant leader that has an excellent grasp on modern police practices.”

The confirmation and contract approval for chief Suttles will be before the Atascadero city council in its next meeting on December 12th, and will begin service on January 8, 2024 if confirmed.