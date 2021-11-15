New Study on Diablo Canyon 11.15.2021

A new study by a group of researchers with the Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) and Stanford says that keeping Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open would help the state meet “the increasing challenges of climate change by providing clean, safe and reliable electricity, water and hydrogen fuel for Californians.” End of quote.

The researchers recommended keeping the power plant running beyond its closure date in the next few years.

Those state officials involved in closing the plant say it’s too late to consider changing direction. They call it nothing more than an expensive pipe dream.