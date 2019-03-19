New Team in San Luis 3.19.2019

In an effort to make downtown San Luis obispo more attractive, the property-based business improvement district is planning to hire a team of eight ambassadors who would greet visitors and help connect the homeless roaming the downtown area to services. An assessment would bring in $800 thousand dollars a year to fund the effort.

Besides helping the homeless, the ambassadors jobs would be to help drivers find parking places and offer directions to tourists. If the new proposed tax is approved, it would include an estimated $500 thousand dollars for the ambassador program and 150 thousand for operations and communications. Another 150 thousand dollars would be spent on landscaping and signage. The tax would be levied only on downtown property owners, not city residents.

The growing homeless population has challenged the downtown area. San Luis facing the same challenge as cities like San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and San Diego, the homeless population impacting tourism and shopping by residents. The city council will look over the proposal at tonight’s meeting in San Luis.