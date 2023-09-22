New Water & Wastewater Service Provider in San Simeon 9.22.2023

The San Simeon Community Services District voted unanimously earlier this month, still with a vacant seat, to approve an agreement with fluid resources management to replace the community’s water services, previously fulfilled by Grace Environmental Services.

Charles Grace and his company provided the San Simeon CSD with its water and wastewater services, until his contract was terminated after an agreement with the county’s district attorney’s office over conflict of interest allegations.

The two services providers will begin their transition on or before September 30th.