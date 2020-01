Places to go in 2020.

The New York Times out with a list of 52 places to go, and they’re all over the world. Greenland, Uganda, Bolivia, Sicily, Australia and Lima, Peru. But number 6 is do-able today, it’s Paso Robles. Paso Robles of only a few destinations listed in the US. Another is Austin, Texas. Also, Colorado Springs, and Washington D.C.