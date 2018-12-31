Newman Arrest 12.31.2018

In the central valley, the suspect who shot and killed a Newman police officer in Stanislaus county is captured outside Bakersfield. Gustavo Perez Arriaga was caught near Bakersfield while trying to flee to Mexico.

Five people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting Arriaga. His brother, his girlfriend and three Bakersfield residents were arrested. Stanislaus county sheriff Adam Christian says Arriaga is in the country illegally, and has been arrested twice for DUI. He says Arriaga is a member of the Sureno gang and has multiple aliases. He allegedly shot and killed Newman police officer Ron Singh. Christian has been critical of SB 54, the state sanctuary law, which he blames for Arriaga’s continued stay in the US despite repeated violations of the law.

Arriaga and his accomplices are now in police custody.