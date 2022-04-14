Newsom Awards $70 Million in Funding for Six Homekey Projects 04.14.2022

Yesterday, governor Gavin Newsom announces $70 million dollars in awards will be going toward six new Homekey projects.

Homekey Funding is designed to develop a range of properties including hotels, motels, and apartments into permanent or temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

In 2019, the El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, was able to secure funding for a Homekey project in San Luis Obispo county.

That was the Motel 6 in Paso Robles.

One of the new projects is a hotel. It’s 19 million dollars for a Super 8 motel in Goleta.