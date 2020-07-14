Newsom Orders More Closures 7.14.2020

The governor closes down many business in the state, citing a surge in the coronavirus.

San Luis Obispo county is added to the state’s watch list for surging cases of the virus. It means a number of businesses are forced to close or alter their operations. Bars, brew pubs, breweries, indoor restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, indoor movie theaters, indoor zoos and museums, indoor card rooms. Restaurants may operate if they can serve people indoors.

The governor puts other businesses on a watch list. They may be forced to close soon. These include fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential sectors, nail salons, tattoo parlors, hair salons and barbershops, and shopping malls.

One thing that is becoming clear, however, the decisions on covid-19 are being made by politicians, not medical professionals.