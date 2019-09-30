Newsom Speaks at Native American Day 9.30.2019

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the 52nd annual Native American Day in Sacramento over the weekend.

The governor says he wants greater “truth telling” of California’s indigenous history and a stronger acknowledgment of the state’s genocide of native people.

Newsom issued a formal apology to California native Americans in June through an executive order. He told those in attendance, “I will never forget going on the tours of all the Spanish missions and building the actual forts. I remember the cowboys and Indians. Nobody taught me empathy, sensitivity or understanding as it relates to what really happened. This was the original genocide. It was about white supremacy.”

Newsom announced plans to bid a truth and healing center that his office will create as an avenue of correcting the telling of native American history.