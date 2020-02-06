Niblick Corridor Study Session 2.06.2020

Thursday evening, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a study session into the Niblick road corridor plan. The process began in early November.

City engineer David Athey and community development director Warren Frace will present three options to improve the corridor. The city council, staff and attendees will have the opportunity to comment on those three options. The council will also receive the results of the recent online survey.

The intent is to help city council prioritize proposed improvements to the Niblick Road Corridor between the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Creston road. The study session begins at six this evening. You’re invited to attend.