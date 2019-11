If you drove Niblick road yesterday, you may have seen the cones and straw in the roadway between Appaloosa and Bearcat Lane.

Consultants demonstrated how roadway could be repainted to make it safer for cars, pedestrians and bicycles.

The city will conduct another indoor workshop tonight from 6-8 at the library conference room, to discuss options for improving traffic safety and mobility through the Niblick road corridor. The public is invited to attend that workshop and provide input.