Nighttime Maintenance Scheduled for 13th St Bridge in Paso 04.10.2024

Essential maintenance work on the 13th street bridge in Paso Robles is set to begin on Tuesday, April 16th.

The work will take place during night time hours, beginning at around 9 pm, and should take between 3 to 4 hours, according to the city.

The city says that the primary objective of this maintenance operation is to address “the noticeable bump present on each side of the bridge abutments.” One lane will remain open at all times during the maintenance work, but it is being done in the evening hours to minimize inconvenience to travelers.