Nike Shoes 8.16.2019

A pair of Nike running shoes worn in the 1972 Olympic trials sold to a Eugene hotel for $50,000. The shoes worn by Dave Russell of Sacramento in the Olympic marathon trials. They were among the first 12 pair of Nike running shoes. The soles bore the imprint of a waffle iron. That design discovered after Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman set a pair of running shoes on a waffle iron, not realizing it was hot. He liked the resulting shoes, thus the moon shoes, as they called them.

The Graduate Eugene hotel is a Nike themed property in Eugene. Last year, Nike generated 17.4 billion dollars in sales. The company is now based in Beaverton, Oregon. Founder Phil Knight is now a billionaire.