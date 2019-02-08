Nipomo 2.08.2019

The treasurer of an agriculture booster club at Nipomo high school convicted of embezzling.

48-year-old Chandra Dee Mehlschau stole about 11,000 from AG Friends while serving as its treasurer. She pleaded no contest this week to a felony charge of grand theft by embezzlement.

She’s faces several months in the county jail. She will also be required to pay restitution for the money stolen. She’s scheduled to be sentenced March 19th.

AG Friends supports members of Nipomo high school’s FFA program and provides scholarships and other education opportunities to students.