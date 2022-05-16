Nipomo Hit & Run 05.16.2022

A 19-year-old riding an electric bike was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Nipomo.

41-year-old Dylan Lammers was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Los Berros road around 11:20 in the evening. Lammers did not see a 19-year-old man traveling on an electric bike traveling in the same direction.

Lammers Jeep Cherokee struck the bicycle’s rear tire and knocked him off the road. He then fled the scene and later called the CHP to report the collision. The bicyclist was found dead on the right shoulder by the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office.

The CHP arrested Lammers at his home later than night. The 19-year-old has not been identified.