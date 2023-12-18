Nipomo Man Sentenced to 25 Yrs to Life For Forcible Rape 12.18.2023

Early last month, the county district attorney’s office found 30-year-old Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago guilty of a violent assault on a 17-year-old victim that occurred in 2021 in Nipomo.

After a nine day trial, a jury in the San Luis Obispo county superior court sentenced Ramonsantiago to 25 years to life in prison for forcible rape that caused great bodily injury.

The district attorney’s office says the great bodily injury allegation was based on the fact that the assault resulted in pregnancy for the victim.