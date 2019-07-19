Nit Wit Ridge 7.19.2019

Nit Witt Ridge in Cambria has a new sale price. You can buy the historic folk art castle for $284 thousand dollars.

Art Beal, also known as Captain Nit Witt, built the landmark out of “so called…contemporary elements such as toilet seats, bathtubs, abalone shells, tire rims and lots of empty beer cans. Beal consumed the beer himself consumed before the cans became folk art.

The ramshackle house and its surroundings are described as a classic piece of California history.

A plumber and his wife bought Nit Witt Ridge in 1999 for about $40,000. It was initially listed for about $425 thousand dollars. The price recently reduced to $284 thousand. Art Beal died in 1992 at the age of 96.