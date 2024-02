Press Release Pastor Change

North County Christian Fellowship announced that its lead pastor, Steve Calagna, is stepping down.

After more than 45 years of service, pastor Calagna will be “passing the mantle” to pastor Matthew Willis. This will take place during the church service on Sunday, February 11th.

Pastor Calagna will continue at NCCF as pastor emeritus.

The congregation of North County Christian Fellowship invites anyone to join them for this special time honoring and encouraging these two men of faith.