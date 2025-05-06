No Credible Threat Found From Online School Comment Investigation 5.06.2025

05-05-25 Press Release

Paso Robles police department’s school resource officer at Paso high school investigated an online comment reported by staff yesterday morning.

A release by the school district said staff alerted the department to an unspecified online comment that had raised concerns. The police department determined the threat was not credible, however.

The school district says they take concerns about school safety very seriously, and will work closely with local law enforcement to maintain a safe environment.

The district also encourages parents to talk to their student(s) about the use of social media and online gaming chats, and remind them that words and actions can have consequences.