A reminder that there is no Paso Robles city council regular meeting scheduled for this week.

Both meetings in January will take place as one joint meeting on the 15th. The agenda has not yet been posted for this meeting.

There is a scheduled special meeting for the city council tomorrow at 4 pm. The agenda contains only two closed session items: three cases of anticipated litigation, and one case of initiation of litigation.

Council will report any reportable actions following closed session.