No Postal Activity For January 9, 2025 Honoring Jimmy Carter 01.09.2025

January 9, 2025, has been declared a national day of mourning by president Joseph Biden to honor and remember former president Jimmy Carter.

The 39th president passed away on December 29th at the age of 100. The United States postal service announced that, out of respect for the former president and to honor his contributions, they will not be performing any mail deliveries, retail services, and administrative activities on this day.

Limited package delivery service will be done today to ensure the organization does not experience any negative impacts to its operations, and priority mail express will still be delivered.

Normal schedules resume Friday, January 10th.