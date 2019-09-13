North Coast Power 9.13.2019

About 2500 PG and E customers on the north coast may experience a power shut-off between 10 and 10:30 tonight.

The Friday night shut-down is a planned outage, part of a large, scheduled repair job on a 70-thousand volt transmission line that feeds the distribution system for Cambria and Cayucos. Power could be out briefly during that one half-hour window.

A PG and E spokesman says they need to shift the load in their system, which may create a short planned outage of between five and 15 minutes, impacting more than 2500 customers in the Cambria area tonight.

Again, that’s between 10 and 10:30 tonight.