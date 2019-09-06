North County Football 9.06.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcats host El Diamonte Miners of Visalia Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium. Both teams off to a slow start this season. The Bearcats lost to Liberty of Bakersfield 24-0, and Frontier of Bakersfield 20-10. El Diamonte lost to Tulare Western 40-14, and Tulare Union 42-25. Each team played one home game and one away. El Diamonte is ranked #399 in the state by Max Preps. Paso Robles is ranked #425. Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7:00 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Bakersfield to take on Stockdale Friday night at 7:30. The Greyhounds are 1-1 for the season, after beating Buena of Ventura 28-24 at home last Friday. The Stockdale Mustangs are 0-2. They’ve lost to Clovis and Ridgeview of Bakersifled. Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night in Bakersfield.

The Templeton Eagles play their home opener Friday night against a highly regarded team from Carmel. The Padres were 12-1 this season, and they have many key players back. Two weeks ago on Friday night, the Eagles upset the Caruthers Tigers 32-6. Coach Don Crow says this will be a good test for the Eagles. Kick off for the Eagles and Padres is at 7:00 Friday night at Templeton High School.