A north county news and views sharing group begins this morning at the republican headquarters in Atascadero.

That’s located in the Adobe Plaza. This morning, they’ll show a film, ‘Death of a Nation’, by Dinesh DeSouza, plus have a discussion of the film. Doors will open at 9 this morning with the film beginning at 9:30.

It’s free but a donation is appreciated to pay for the room at the republican headquarters.