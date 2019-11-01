North County Halloween 11.01.2019

Costumed Halloween revelers, young and old, hit the streets in the north county yesterday to celebrate the annual event.

In Paso Robles, roads around the downtown city park were closed off to accommodate all the trick-or-treaters and to showcase the dancers performing near the Acorn building.

In Templeton, costumed trick-or-treaters walked up and down Main street calling on businesses. The first Presbyterian church organized games for the kids to play on a grassy area on Main street.

Halloween fulfilled the dreams of many in the north county Thursday afternoon and evening.